Zinedine Zidane Staying Upbeat Ahead Of Crucial Celta Vigo Clash

Zinedine Zidane is trying to remain positive despite Real Madrid's winning record being shattered, and urged focus on the tie with Celta Vigo.

Zidane insisted he does not regret using key players in back-to-back games during Spain's January slog of alternate LaLiga and Copa del Rey matches and, while he appeared somewhat dejected after the struggles versus Malaga, he called for a more upbeat assessment of a side that set a new Spanish record of 40 games unbeaten before falling to Celta last week.

"It's difficult because you hear all these questions – you'd think that we're last and going against relegation," he said.

"Whatever goes on in the dressing room is normal. If you're worried about injuries or when you lose a game…. I'm not worried. I'm going to keep going and the dressing room [will do] the same.

"I'm excited and we know we've got a big game. It's a great game to play

"When everything is going well things seem easy. Now it's a bit tougher, we're 2-1 down. But it's great to play in these type of games."

Despite exasperation in the Santiago Bernabeu stands on Saturday, Zidane – whose son Enzo and fellow Castilla player Achraf Hakimi were named in a depleted matchday squad, missing rested defender Raphael Varane – insisted he does not fear the wrath of the Madrid fanbase if Celta manage to complete a cup upset.

"I don't think it would be a great failure if we lose, but I'm not thinking about that," he added.

"I'm thinking about the performance we have to put in, but I don't think it would be a great failure."