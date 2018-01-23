OMNISPORT

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos trained with the first team on Monday as he closes in on a return from injury.

The centre-back has been out of action since hurting his calf at the beginning of the month and has not played since the Clasico on December 23.

The Spain international took part in the first session of the week as Zinedine Zidane's side begin their preparations for the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final tie with Leganes.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who sustained a facial wound in the 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, worked indoors alongside full-back Marcelo.

Madrid take a 1-0 lead into Wednesday's second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, which takes place just three days before a trip to Valencia in LaLiga.