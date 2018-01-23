OMNISPORT
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos trained with the first team on Monday as he closes in on a return from injury.
The centre-back has been out of action since hurting his calf at the beginning of the month and has not played since the Clasico on December 23.
Great to see @SergioRamos back training with the rest of the lads!
The Spain international took part in the first session of the week as Zinedine Zidane's side begin their preparations for the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final tie with Leganes.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who sustained a facial wound in the 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, worked indoors alongside full-back Marcelo.

Watch how @Cristiano was treated after his injury against Deportivo.
Madrid take a 1-0 lead into Wednesday's second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, which takes place just three days before a trip to Valencia in LaLiga.