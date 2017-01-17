Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid's Copa squad

OMNISPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Real Madrid's Copa del Rey squad as the LaLiga leaders prepare to face Celta Vigo in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo was absent from both legs in the previous round against Sevilla, as a 3-0 win and thrilling, last-gasp 3-3 draw took Zinedine Zidane's side through.

Madrid are seeking a response in Wednesday's first leg against Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu after Jorge Sampaoli's side ended their 40-match, Spanish-record unbeaten run on Sunday thanks to Stevan Jovetic's stoppage-time winner.

Ronaldo had given Madrid the lead in that game from the spot and Zidane has enlisted his superstar attacker again, with only Dani Carvajal rested in an otherwise strong looking 19-man squad.

Gareth Bale (ankle), Pepe and James Rodriguez (both calf) miss out through injury.