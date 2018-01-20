Español
On Demand
Copa del Rey
Getty Images

Real Madrid's Vallejo Suffers Hamstring Injury

Jesus Vallejo suffered a hamstring injury in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey win over Leganes.

OMNISPORT

Real Madrid have confirmed that Jesus Vallejo is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The defender picked up the problem during the first half of Thursday's 1-0 Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg win at Leganes.

Vallejo was replaced by Nacho Fernandez in the 15th minute and the Spain Under-21 international's recovery will continue to monitored.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Jesus Vallejo at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his right hamstring," read a brief Madrid statement.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

The Spanish and European champions, a mammoth 19 points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona, host Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

 

Copa del Rey Soccer Real Madrid La Liga
Previous Asensio's Late Winner Rescues Real Madrid
Read
Asensio's Late Winner Rescues Real Madrid
Next