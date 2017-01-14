Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row
Sergio Ramos has been given public backing by Real Madrid as the fallout from his celebrations against Sevilla on Thursday continue.
OMNISPORT
Real Madrid have publicly offered their "full and absolute support" to Sergio Ramos after Sevilla issued a formal complaint over the Spain captain's behaviour during Thursday's 3-3 Copa del Rey draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Here is the full official statement from the club:
"1. Real Madrid expresses its complete support for our and the Spanish national team's captain, Sergio Ramos, whose conduct is and has always been exemplary throughout his sporting career, to the point where he now represents a benchmark in values for all fans of football and sport in general.
2. Real Madrid has been uncompromising in applying a zero-tolerance policy towards violence with absolute conviction, acting forcefully to renounce those whose conduct tarnishes the good image that football should project. The sport should be a meeting place and common ground, not an environment of insults, hurling objects or any other manifestation of violence.
3. Real Madrid has always highlighted its willingness to collaborate with other clubs to eradicate violence at football stadiums and we therefore join the call made by Sevilla F.C. in their statement, for the fans attending tomorrow's game do so to enjoy the sport on a basis of respect and tolerance."