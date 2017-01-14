Madrid back Ramos in Sevilla row

"1. Real Madrid expresses its complete support for our and the Spanish national team's captain, Sergio Ramos, whose conduct is and has always been exemplary throughout his sporting career, to the point where he now represents a benchmark in values for all fans of football and sport in general.



2. Real Madrid has been uncompromising in applying a zero-tolerance policy towards violence with absolute conviction, acting forcefully to renounce those whose conduct tarnishes the good image that football should project. The sport should be a meeting place and common ground, not an environment of insults, hurling objects or any other manifestation of violence.



3. Real Madrid has always highlighted its willingness to collaborate with other clubs to eradicate violence at football stadiums and we therefore join the call made by Sevilla F.C. in their statement, for the fans attending tomorrow's game do so to enjoy the sport on a basis of respect and tolerance."