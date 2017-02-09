Luis Suarez Banned For Two Games And Will Miss Copa Del Rey Final

beIN SPORTS

Luis Suarez has had his red card appeal turned down and will now be banned for two games, including the Copa del Rey final.

It's a double blow for Suarez, who will not only miss the final but now also has had a second game added to his ban.

The Uruguayan did not go to the changing rooms after the red card, and stayed in the tunnel. This was put in the report by the official and has resulted in Suarez suffering a second game ban.

There was better news for Sergio Busquets, who has had his yellow card rescinded.

More to follow...