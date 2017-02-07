Iniesta, Busquets Back for Atleti Clash

OMNISPORT

Barcelona have been boosted by the return of Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets for their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Iniesta has been sidelined since the 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on January 19 with a calf injury, while Busquets sprained his ankle in the 4-0 win against Eibar three days later.

Having returned to training this week, the pair have been included in Luis Enrique's 18-man squad as they look to hold on to their 2-1 advantage at Camp Nou and book a place in the final.

Reports have suggested Busquets could feature from the start, while Iniesta is likely to be named among the substitutes.

Lucas Digne also returns to the fold having missed the last two games with a knee issue, but Neymar is unavailable due to suspension and Jeremy Mathieu misses out.

As is the norm with cup matches, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is left out, with Jasper Cillessen and Jordi Masip the two goalkeepers included.

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti are all included but a booking on Tuesday would result in them missing the final should Barca advance to the decider.