Iago Aspas Responds to Alleged Sergio Ramos Spit

Celta Vigo attacker Iago Aspas has downplayed the significance of Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos allegedly spitting at him during Wednesday's Copa del Rey encounter.

The two were involved in a number of altercations during Celta's surprise 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu, before Ramos is claimed to have spat in the direction of Aspas – who scored the opener and set up Jonny Castro's winner.

Buena victoria en el bernabeu,ahora tocará lo más difícil terminar de rematarlo con vuestra ayuda !!#HalaCelta #sisepuede pic.twitter.com/KfSjGjP4f9 — Iago Aspas Juncal (@aspas10) January 19, 2017

The Celta attacker says he was unaware of what happened during the match, and sees no reason to call for punishment now.

"I did not even notice what happened," Aspas told Deportes Cuatro.

"I only saw it when someone sent me the video. I did not even know about it at first.

"Things like this happen a thousand times during a game, but these things stay on the field."