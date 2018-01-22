Diego Simeone Says Atletico Madrid Must Seize Early Control Against Sevilla

Atletico Madrid must seize control early against Sevilla if they are to overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit and progress to the Copa del Rey semi-finals, says head coach Diego Simeone.

Jesus Navas and Joaquin Correa rescued a late victory for Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano after Diego Costa had given the home side a 73rd-minute lead.

But Simeone remains determined to go as far as possible in a competition Atleti last won in 2013 and knows the importance of a positive start in Seville on Tuesday.

"The Copa is always exciting," Simeone told a news conference. "We've been saying it from the start and we haven't changed our minds.

"It's a difficult match. At the moment, it's looking better for Sevilla, but we have to play and do our best to make the comeback.

"We'll have to seize control of the match. However, Sevilla are playing well. They've found a good system for the players they have, especially for the offensively minded ones.

"The partnership of [Ever] Banega and [Steven] N'Zonzi is working very well.

"It'll be an intense and beautiful match and surely there will be a great atmosphere in Sevilla's stadium."