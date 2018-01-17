Copa Del Rey Quarter-Finals Cooking Up With Plenty Of Spice

By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

It's Copa del Rey quarter-final week and there are some intriguing ties taking place. Here is run through of the storylines and players to look out for, as well as predictions of which sides will reach the semi-finals. Don't forget you can catch all the action, LIVE on beIN SPORTS from 12:45 PM ET.

Atletico Madrid vs. Sevilla

Over the years the heat surrounding this fixture has cranked up to suffocating levels, especially so with Atletico Madrid nabbing Sevilla players in recent seasons, including Kevin Gameiro and more recently Vitolo. The latter left Sevilla on bad terms and there’s absolutely no doubt his presence adds a bit more spice to the contest.

Atleti, for all the criticism they’ve received over the course of the season, are going strong in three competitions and Diego Simeone will certainly not relent on any front. He wants Atleti to compete strongly across the board, and has already tested a strong line-up for this one including Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa and Vitolo together in attack.

1 - Atlético only have lost one of their last 16 games against Sevilla in all competitions (W8 D7), 1-0 in La Liga (October 2016). Powerful. pic.twitter.com/MXtko1WLIL — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 17, 2018

Sevilla meanwhile are desperate for an upturn in fortunes. Vincenzo Montella lost in the Seville Derby badly, and followed it up with a disappointing loss to Alaves at the weekend. They must take this one seriously and try to find form and rhythm, with the hope of it carrying into their LaLiga form.

PREDICTION: Atletico Madrid get through but only just - and with a few wounds to show for it.

Valencia vs. Alaves

Valencia’s impressive season continued as they booked a quarter-final place in the Copa del Rey, and it’s the least you’d expect from a team without European football this season. Despite a few injuries the squad appears generally fresh, and with the signings of Luciano Vietto and Francis Coquelin they have been bolstered in key areas. Los Che are still going strong in LaLiga and will look to nail down that 3rd place slot, without an outside chance of 2nd, but make no mistake, Marcelino will expect nothing less than a semi-final berth here.

We have our starting XI for #ValenciaAlaves! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AqA5BpCXUL — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) January 17, 2018

Alaves were very much the story of the Copa del Rey last season as they made it all the way to the final. This season hasn't been quite so spectacular and much of the focus will be on retaining their LaLiga status. A small squad could hinder them here and their minimal resources might well be best put 100% behind their league campaign.

PREDICTION: Valencia have a safe passage to the semi-finals

Barcelona vs. Espanyol

One of the most one-sided derbies in the world, Barcelona will look to continue their excellent season by disposing of their city rivals Espanyol. Ernesto Valverde’s side navigated a notoriously tricky fixture at the weekend against Real Sociedad at Anoeta, and in the Copa del Rey it could be a chance to use fringe players and get them up to fitness for the run-in should any first team injuries occur. It’s a shame Ousmane Dembele’s injured once again as this could have been a chance for him to shine.

My schedule for @beINSPORTSUSA this week....Wednesday, Copa del Rey; ESPANYOL v BARCA. — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) January 15, 2018

Espanyol meanwhile are just thankful Quique Sanchez Flores is around after Stoke City attempted to bring the dapper manager back to England. Espanyol’s resources are also limited and this competition could well be a distraction for them too, but QSF has insisted he’s up for it and will attempt to try something new in an attempt to halt Barca. His previous attempts have been in vein and speaking this week it’s something that has clearly irked him.

PREDICTION: Barcelona sail through comfortably

Leganes vs. Real Madrid

Two contrasting seasons here, that is for sure. Leganes are somewhat flying high in LaLiga and made it through to the quarter finals for the first time in the club’s history. They’re one of the surprise packages of the season and Asier Garitano has done outstanding work with a team many expected to be in a relegation battle. Leganes have been secure at the back, and packed plenty of punch on the counter. They’ll be no pushovers here and judging by Garitano’s team selection at the weekend, have an upset in mind.

Real Madrid meanwhile, what else is there left to say? A stunningly underwhelming campaign hit another bump last weekend as Villarreal secured three points in front of a silenced Bernabeu. Now, with LaLiga seemingly Barca’s to lose, it’s down to the remaining cup competitions for Zinedine Zidane’s men. PSG are of course eagerly awaiting but first up Leganes must be navigated in the Copa del Rey and it won’t be easy. There is plenty of pressure on Zidane and he must decide whether to still use the competition as a platform for fringe players and trying new things, or stick with the first team in the hope of regaining some much needed confidence.

PREDICTION: Leganes to rattle Real Madrid and even win at home, but Zidane’s men to prevail at the Bernabeu.