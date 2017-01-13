Copa Del Rey Quarter Final Draw Pairs Barcelona With Tricky Real Sociedad Test
Real Madrid meanwhile landed a tie with Ceta Vigo, after moving past Sevilla in a thrilling contest.
The Copa del Rey quarter-final draw has paired Barcelona with Real Sociedad, with the first leg to be held at Anoeta.
Real Madrid have been handed a tie with Celta Vigo in the last eight after Los Blancos saw off 2015-16 beaten finalists Sevilla in the previous round.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will take on Eibar and Segunda Division side Alcorcon will face Alaves.
Full quarter final draw:
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona
Alcorcon v Alaves
Atletico Madrid v Eibar
R.Madrid v Celta