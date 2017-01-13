Copa Del Rey Quarter Final Draw Pairs Barcelona With Tricky Real Sociedad Test

The Copa del Rey quarter-final draw has paired Barcelona with Real Sociedad, with the first leg to be held at Anoeta.

Real Madrid have been handed a tie with Celta Vigo in the last eight after Los Blancos saw off 2015-16 beaten finalists Sevilla in the previous round.

37 - Last time that @realsociedad beat @FCBarcelona in a Spanish Cup knockout round was 37 years ago (1/8 in 1979-80 season). History — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will take on Eibar and Segunda Division side Alcorcon will face Alaves.

Full quarter final draw:

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona

Alcorcon v Alaves

Atletico Madrid v Eibar

R.Madrid v Celta