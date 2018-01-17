Español
BREAKING: Atletico Fan in Stabbed Three Times Before Sevilla Game

An Atletico Madrid fan is in critical condition following a knife attack in the run up to the team's Copa del Rey clash with Sevilla.

An Atletico Madrid supporter is in a "serious condition" after being stabbed three times before the club's Copa del Rey defeat to Sevilla on Wednesday, the city's emergency services confirmed.

Reports in Spain said the 22-year-old was wearing a T-shirt associated with Atletico ultras 'Frente Atletico' and attacked during an incident outside the metro station of Las Musas near the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

"Civil Protection has stabilised and taken a 22-year-old male in a serious condition to La Paz hospital after he sustained three stabbed wounds, in the thigh, arm and back," Madrid's emergency services posted on Twitter.

"The events occurred on Avenida de Niza. The male was attended to immediately by Civil Protection officers present in the vicinity of the Wanda Metropolitano."

Atletico lost the match - which was the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final - 2-1, after Sevilla scored twice in the final 10 minutes to secure a dramatic comeback.

