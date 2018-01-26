Barcelona will take on Valencia in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, with Real Madrid's conquerors Leganes facing Sevilla.

Ernesto Valverde's men boast an 11-point lead at the top of LaLiga and stayed on course for a domestic double with a 2-0 victory against neighbours Espanyol on Thursday, with first-half goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at Camp Nou overturning a 1-0 deficit from the opening leg.

The story of the quarter-finals came a day earlier, with Madrid unable to make a 1-0 advantage from the initial game stick against Leganes.

🏆 Our opponents in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey are... Valencia! 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça #CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/zOb01egPPj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2018

Javier Eraso and Gabriel Pires scored either side of a Karim Benzema goal to hand Asier Garitano's men a famous away-goals triumph.

Valencia won 2-1 in each leg against Alaves to earn the dubious reward of dual showdown with Barca, while Sevilla saw-off Atletico Madrid 5-2 on aggregate.

Sergio Escudero netted inside the first minute on Tuesday, with Pablo Sarabia completing a 3-1 win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuain after Ever Benega converted a penalty early in the second half.