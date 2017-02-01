Alaves And Celta Vigo Copa Del Rey Clash Worthy Of Being A Headline Act

By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

With Atletico Madrid and Barcelona facing each other in the Copa del Rey semi-finals it’s quite easy for most to forget the other tie that popped up in the draw.

Indeed, it would probably fall in line with how the coaches at Celta Vigo and Alaves have gone about their work this season. Under the radar, and perhaps a bit under appreciated. Eduardo Berizzo and Mauricio Pellegrino should be neither, given their magnificent work since joining their respective clubs.

They both hit a key juncture this week when facing each other, as they continue a quest to become only the fourth Argentine coach to win the Copa del Rey. Diego Simeone was the most recent. He remains in the competition with Atleti of course, looking to repeat his 2013 achievement. Cesar Luis Menotti and Helenio Herrera are the others who have won the trophy, which originated in 1903.

Indeed, Berizzo and Pellegrini may look to Simeone’s own triumph with further incentive. 12 months later he won LaLiga with Atleti, and it was arguably that Copa del Rey triumph that set the club on its way to establishing a new identity. A win for either would catapult their careers in a major way.

Berizzo is performing minor miracles at Celta, who despite their astute operating in the transfer market still operate on modest budgets. Berizzo has been in and asked for certain players to compliment his progress, but has been ultimately turned down. Doing so might come back to haunt Celta when the vultures circle for their coach, but frankly they have no choice in their refusal to release funds. Simply put, there are none.

Nonetheless, Berizzo achieved Celta’s first dalliance with European football in 10 years when they qualified for the Europa League last April. The biggest and best shudder at the thought of going to Balaidos, and, as the Bernabeu can testify, even on their travels Celta are a force to be reckoned with.

“I like to take games by the throat” declares Berizzo, or Toto as he’s often referred to. Celta do exactly that, and it’s won them a host of admirers - just ask Luis Enrique, they’re his favourite side to watch in Europe.

While they’re not as exhilarating as say, a Jorge Sampaoli side, they are still easy on the eye. There’s a bit of South American grit mixed in with the flair, and Berizzo’s time in Europe as a player means he understands what it takes to have some tactical proficiency.

Meanwhile over at Alaves with Pellegrino, there’s even bigger miracles being performed. Sitting 8th in their first season after promotion, plus a Copa del Rey semi-final, these are essentially the return of the heady days experienced in the 90’s at the club. Pellegrino is helping them think bigger again, and his football, while not as open as Berizzo’s, is perfectly balanced.

Alaves play with intensity all over the field. Their full-backs penetrate with dizzying gallops forward, but they also drive back to fill any defensive holes. In midfield, they coordinate to regain possession back quickly. On the attacking front they look to be precise, and instead of throwing mass numbers forward they instead take up smart, dangerous positions. Above all there is organisation, and that’s what this Alaves resurgence this season has been built upon.

Pellegrino has blunted some of the biggest, meanest attacks around already this season. They’ve frustrated Atleti twice, while also racking up the result of the season - beating Barca at Camp Nou. Athletic and Villarreal are just two of the sides they completely shut out with disciplined, steely defensive work.

Make no mistake, Celta and Alaves are no support act this week. More like co-headliners.