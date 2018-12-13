The draw for the Copa del Rey round of 16 took place on Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, in Madrid.

Perhaps the standout fixture will see Real Madrid looking for revenge over cross-town rivals Leganes following last season's encounter that saw the European champions eliminated by their humble neighbors.

In two other matchups of note, Barcelona have been pitted against Levante, the side that on the second last day last season deprived the Catalan giants of an unbeaten domestic campaign, while Girona will be taking on Atletico Madrid.

The two-legged round will begin in January:





First leg (8, 9 and 10 January 2019)



Real Madrid - Leganes



Getafe - Real Valladolid



Real Betis - Real Sociedad



Levante - Barcelona



Athletic Bilbao - Sevilla



Sporting Gijon - Valencia



Girona - Atletico Madrid



Villarreal - RCD Espanyol





Second leg (15, 16 and 17 January 2019)



Leganes - Real Madrid



Real Valladolid - Getafe



Real Sociedad - Real Betis



Barcelona - Levante



Sevilla - Athletic Bilbao



Valencia - Sporting Gijon



Atletico Madrid - Girona



RCD Espanyol - Villarreal