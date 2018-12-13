The draw for the Copa del Rey round of 16 took place on Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, in Madrid.
Perhaps the standout fixture will see Real Madrid looking for revenge over cross-town rivals Leganes following last season's encounter that saw the European champions eliminated by their humble neighbors.
#SúperSorteo— RFEF (@rfef) December 13, 2018
Así quedan los octavos de final de la #CopaDelRey.
¡Gracias por acompañarnos! pic.twitter.com/bDuKlQUQCE
In two other matchups of note, Barcelona have been pitted against Levante, the side that on the second last day last season deprived the Catalan giants of an unbeaten domestic campaign, while Girona will be taking on Atletico Madrid.
The two-legged round will begin in January:
First leg (8, 9 and 10 January 2019)
Real Madrid - Leganes
Getafe - Real Valladolid
Real Betis - Real Sociedad
Levante - Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao - Sevilla
Sporting Gijon - Valencia
Girona - Atletico Madrid
Villarreal - RCD Espanyol
Second leg (15, 16 and 17 January 2019)
Leganes - Real Madrid
Real Valladolid - Getafe
Real Sociedad - Real Betis
Barcelona - Levante
Sevilla - Athletic Bilbao
Valencia - Sporting Gijon
Atletico Madrid - Girona
RCD Espanyol - Villarreal