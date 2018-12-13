Español
Copa del Rey

Copa del Rey Round of 16 Draw - Real Madrid Seek Revenge Over Leganes

Levante-Barcelona, Girona-Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid-Leganes are the standout fixtures following Thursday's Copa del Rey round of 16 draw.

The draw for the Copa del Rey round of 16 took place on Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, in Madrid. 

Perhaps the standout fixture will see Real Madrid looking for revenge over cross-town rivals Leganes following last season's encounter that saw the European champions eliminated by their humble neighbors.

 

In two other matchups of note, Barcelona have been pitted against Levante, the side that on the second last day last season deprived the Catalan giants of an unbeaten domestic campaign, while Girona will be taking on Atletico Madrid.

The two-legged round will begin in January:

 

First leg (8, 9 and 10 January 2019)

Real Madrid - Leganes

Getafe - Real Valladolid

Real Betis - Real Sociedad

Levante - Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao - Sevilla

Sporting Gijon - Valencia

Girona - Atletico Madrid

Villarreal - RCD Espanyol

 

Second leg (15, 16 and 17 January 2019)

Leganes - Real Madrid

Real Valladolid - Getafe

Real Sociedad - Real Betis

Barcelona - Levante

Sevilla - Athletic Bilbao

Valencia - Sporting Gijon

Atletico Madrid - Girona

RCD Espanyol - Villarreal

