Socceroos To Host Brazil In Melbourne

Brazil will play in Australia when the Brasil Global Tour takes Tite's side to Melbourne later this year.

Government officials in Victoria have announced the Socceroos will line up against the five-time world champions at the MCG on June 13, four days after Brazil take on Argentina at the same stadium.

The most recent meeting between the two teams resulted in a 6-0 friendly victory for the Selecao in Brasilia in September 2013, while Australia's only win came at the 2001 Confederations Cup.

Brazil are flying under coach Tite, who has led them to six consecutive World Cup qualifying victories since his appointment in June 2016.

Brazil are top of CONMEBOL qualifying with 27 points from 12 matches, while Australia are third out of six in their group in the AFC, having won two and drawn three of their five games played.