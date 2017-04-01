Mariano Andujar Says Lionel Messi Should Not Bother Playing For Argentina

Why bother playing for Argentina? That was the questioned posed by Mariano Andujar, who does not believe Lionel Messi is appreciated in his home country.

Argentina goalkeeper Andujar leapt to the defence of his team-mate, who has been criticised following his four-match ban for abusing a linesman after last week's win over Chile in World Cup qualifying.

Andujar feels five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi - Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer who temporarily retired after Copa America Centenario last year - is being unfairly treated in the South American country.

"I honestly don't think Leo should bother coming back, but he loves playing for the national team," Andujar told Dos Contra Uno.

"But he shouldn't bother. Why are you going to come back? So that they can boo you again? Why would you bother?

"Nobody appreciates him. Everybody says 'why doesn't he play for Argentina like he does for Barcelona,' they accuse him of not bothering.

"He said he wasn't going to play again and they started putting up banners on July 9 asking for him to come back; you don't appreciate what you've got until it's gone."