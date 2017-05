Argentina will have Lionel Messi available again with immediate effect after the remaining three matches of his four-game suspension were wiped by FIFA as his appeal against the sanction succeeded.

Argentina in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers:



With Lionel Messi: 6 games, 5 wins.

Without Lionel Messi: 8 games, 1 win.



