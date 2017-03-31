Hernan Crespo Hoping Argentina Issues Are Not Personal With Mauro Icardi

Hernan Crespo believes Mauro Icardi deserves an Argentina call-up and hopes he hasn't been called due to him being more than a substitute.

Icardi was again overlooked by head coach Edgardo Bauza for the latest World Cup qualifiers, with Messi, Higuain, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Lucas Pratto all preferred.

Crespo hopes that Icardi's omission is simply down to the fact that Bauza would not want to consign the Inter captain to a substitute role, rather than a failure to recognise his quality.

"I have no doubt that he deserves it [to be called up] but if you think about it, Argentina have Messi, Aguero, Higuain up front... it's not easy," said the former Inter, AC Milan and Chelsea striker.

"I believe and I hope that the reason behind his absence is a matter of respect. That is to say: 'I haven't called Inter's captain because, in these two matches, he is at risk of watching them from the bench and playing a single minute'.

"I hope that the reason is this and not a question of technical issues, because that will worry me.

"Icardi is an extraordinary player, but I believe in Bauza's intelligence and capabilities."