Arturo Vidal Planning to Retire From Internationals After World Cup

Arturo Vidal is set to retire after the 2018 World Cup in Russia after revealing his future international plans.

Vidal already appeared to hint at international retirement following Chile's shock 3-0 loss to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying last week.

And the 30-year-old midfielder – veteran of 97 caps – discussed his future again after Chile suffered a 1-0 defeat in Bolivia in CONMEBOL action on Tuesday.

The result left Chile in sixth position – outside the play-off spot by a point.

In an Instagram post afterwards, Vidal wrote: "Sorry Chile for these two losses! We put everything in the field but we couldn't win.

"We will continue fighting!!! Two matches and the World Cup is what I have left, thanks for so much affection in all these years!!!"

Copa America champions Chile slumped to back-to-back defeats after Juan Carlos Arce converted a penalty for 10-man Bolivia.