Sacha Kljestan Replaces Bobby Wood in USMNT Roster

GOAL.com

United States national team coach Bruce Arena made another pair of changes to his roster on Sunday just days ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama, as Sacha Kljestan and Matt Besler have been added to the squad while striker Bobby Wood has been removed due to injury.

Wood, 24, suffered a back injury and will not be able to participate in this month's matches. Veteran midfielder Kljestan, who last played with the U.S. in January, was named as Wood's replacement.

Besler, a defender who can play multiple positions on the back line, has been summoned by Arena to bolster the defense.

The Americans sit last in the Hexagonal after two rounds of play.