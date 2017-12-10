Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield Wins The Heisman Trophy

OMNISPORT

Baker Mayfield was awarded the Heisman Trophy in New York City on Saturday.

The Oklahoma quarterback added college football's most prestigious award to his 2017 collection. Mayfield received the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Walter Camp National Player of Year trophy earlier in the week.

Mayfield received 732 first-place votes, followed by Stanford running back Bryce Love (75) and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (47), who was last year's winner.

I can finally say it now Welcome to the Family bro🤘🏾🤘🏾 @baker_mayfield6 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 10, 2017

Former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, who won the award in 1974 and 1975, remains the only two-time Heisman winner in the award's 83-year history.

Mayfield is the sixth Oklahoma player to win the Heisman and the first since Sam Bradford won the award in 2008. Oklahoma's other Heisman recipients are Billy Vessels (1952), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), and Jason White (2003).

That feeling when you become...



HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER BAKER MAYFIELD! pic.twitter.com/dOzGultn4y — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 10, 2017

To earn the 2017 award, Mayfield threw for 4,340 yards with 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions while leading Oklahoma to a 12-1 record and a Big 12 championship. He has his team in the College Football Playoff and will try to add to Oklahoma's seven national championships. The Sooners, who were in the play-off in 2015, last won it all in 2000.

If Mayfield, who has also rushed for 310 yards and five touchdowns, can lead Oklahoma to a national championship, he would be the 15th player to win both the Heisman and a national championship in the same season. The last player to accomplish both was former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston in 2013.