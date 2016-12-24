MTSU Takes on Hawai'i in 2016 Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

By Ryan Nelson (@TheRyanNelson_)

HONOLULU, HI -- Christmas came early for the Blue Raider faithful on Friday. MTSU (8-4) announced sophomore signal caller Brent Stockstill, and son of head coach Rick Stockstill, had been cleared to play against Hawai'i (6-7) in the Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl.

Stockstill (2,801 yards, 27 TDs, 5 INTs) hasn’t played since suffering a broken collar bone against UTSA on Nov. 5. Stockstill will have his fair choice of playmakers in an offense that ranks 12th in FBS play in total yards (6,188).

RB I’Tavius Mathers, the Ole Miss transfer, can do it all. Mathers owns single-season records for rushing yards (1,504), all-purpose yards (2,093) and receptions (62) by an MTSU running back.

Daniel Stephens asked fellow offensive lineman a few questions about his time in Hawai'i. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/waUtRfkMf4 — Middle Tennessee FB (@MT_FB) December 24, 2016

Stockstill and Mathers will serve as game captains for the Blue Raiders, along with DT Raynard Felton and LB DJ Sanders.

At 5’9’’ and 180 lbs, WR Richie James doesn’t ‘wow’ you with his physical frame. But his play on the field is impossible to ignore. James finished 7th in FBS play in receiving yards (1,463), and has 15 total touchdowns. James is 12 catches away from breaking his own 2015 record for receptions in a single-season.

A 9-4 record in 2016 would be MTSU’s best finish since joining Conference USA in 2013.

Home sweet home

For the seventh time since 2002, the Rainbow Warriors will cap their season in the Hawai'i bowl.

Sophomore QB Dru Brown leads a Rainbow Warrior offense that ranks 70th in total production (4,978 yards). Brown has thrown for 2,214 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Talk about clutch #TopPlays! Tied late vs. UMass, Brown hits Ewaliko for 56 yards & what would be the game-winning TD on 6th #HawaiiFB win! pic.twitter.com/hw1eWfuEuQ — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 23, 2016

WR Marcus Kemp gives Hawai’i a spark on offense when they need it most. Going into this game, Kemp ranks 31st in FBS play in receiving yards (1,036), and has seven touchdowns on the season.

Hawai’i is looking for their first bowl win since 2006, when the Rainbow Warriors defeated Arizona State 41-24 under then head coach June Jones.