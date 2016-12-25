Middle Tennessee Falls to Hawai'i in the Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

By Ryan Nelson (@TheRyanNelson_)

HONOLULU, HI -- Middle Tennessee (8-5) fell to Hawai’i (7-7) 52-35 in the Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl on Christmas Eve.

The Blue Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead with the ferocity of children racing to open presents on Christmas morning. MTSU capped their first two possessions with touchdowns from their biggest playmakers -- RB I’Tavius Mathers and WR Richie James.

Unaffected, the Rainbow Warriors mustered the strength to rip of 28 unanswered points. MTSU would never regain the lead.

Hawai’i QB Dru Brown threw for 275 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Brown got it done on the ground as well, rushing for 23 yards and a score. The Rainbow Warriors seemed to find their stride on offense in this game, racking up 502 total yards. 52 points is a season high for the Rainbow Warriors.

Brown threw touchdown passes to three separate separate Rainbow Warrior pass catchers – including WR Marcus Kemp, WR Dylan Collie, and TE Metuisela 'Unga.

The Blue Raiders had no answer for Hawai’i WR John Ursua. The freshman finished with 120 yards receiving on six receptions.

As evidenced by a fake punt, Hawai’i showed they were willing to gamble to win what was essentially a home game. The Rainbow Warriors have now won four Hawai’i Bowls since 2002.

This Hawaii fake punt is bananas and also worked, and uh has anyone ever seen anything like this ever before? https://t.co/YYK0MN0CIg pic.twitter.com/laXEC0t5f8 — SB✯Nation CFB (@SBNationCFB) December 25, 2016

Feeling Blue

MTSU’s up-tempo offense racked up 543 yards. QB Brent Stockstill returned to action for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury against UTSA in early November.

Stockstill found his favorite target James eight times for 162 yards and a touchdown. James needed just four more catches to break his own MTSU record for most receptions in a single-season.

Unfortunately for the Blue Raiders, Stockstill threw two interceptions on the day, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Hawai’i DB Trayvon Henderson. The sophomore signal caller threw just five interceptions in the 2016 regular season.

Conference USA

With this loss, Conference USA falls to 4-2 in bowl games this postseason.

Up Next: Heart of Dallas Bowl: Army (6-5) vs. North Texas (5-7), Dec. 27