Louisiana Tech Will Face Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

By Ryan Nelson (@TheRyanNelson_)

Louisiana Tech will look to bounce back from a Conference USA championship game loss to Western Kentucky when they take on Navy in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

The Bulldogs bring one of the most dynamic offenses in the county into this game. La. Tech racked up 6,709 yards of offense, while averaging 518 yards per game, and 38.0 points per game.

Senior QB Ryan Higgins passed for 4,208 yards (3rd in FBS), 37 touchdowns (T-5th in FBS), and eight interceptions.

La. Tech boasts one of the most explosive wide receiver tandems in the nation. WR Trent Taylor (1,570 yards, 10 TDs) and Carlos Henderson (1,406 yards, 17 TDs) will need to be kept in check for Navy to contain the Bulldogs on defense.

The Bulldogs can lean on their rushing attack if necessary, as RB Jarred Craft ran for 1,011 and nine touchdowns this season.

La. Tech is looking for their third consecutive bowl game victory under head coach Skip Holtz. The Bulldogs defeated Arkansas State 47-28 in the 2015 New Orleans Bowl.

For what it’s Worth

Navy is looking for their fourth consecutive bowl win under head coach Ken Niumatalolo. The Midshipman beat Pittsburgh 44-28 in the 2015 Military Bowl.

The Midshipmen enter their season finale with one less win, and twice as many losses as they did going into their 2015 bowl game. Nonetheless, Navy boasts one of the best rushing attacks in the FBS.

Navy’s triple option offense is led by QB Will Worth. The senior passed for 1,397 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.

But it’s his eye-popping numbers on the ground that should have La. Tech’s defense worried. Worth ran for nearly 1,200 yards on the ground, and 25 touchdowns (2nd in FBS). Worth is the leading rusher on this team.