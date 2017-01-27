Conference USA Releases 2017 Football Schedule

Conference USA

Conference USA has announced its football schedule for the 2017 season. The 14-team alignment for the 2017 season will feature each team playing eight conference games, along with four non-league contests.



The 2017 alignment will feature seven teams in the East Division and seven teams in the West Division. Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and WKU comprise the East Division, while Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP and UTSA make up the West Division.



Each school will play every team in its division once for six games, while playing two cross-over opponents from the opposite division. After having stand-alone schedules for the past four seasons due to realignment, the 2017 season marks the return to a multi-year schedule rotation that will be in place for the next several seasons. Due to the move from 13 teams to 14 teams for 2017, a couple of teams will play division opponents at the same location as 2016, a situation that was unavoidable with the West Division moving from six teams to seven.



The 2017 schedule complies with C-USA scheduling policies as approved by the Board of Directors. In addition, the schedule provides the following:

All teams finish their Conference schedule with two games of one at home and one away.

Nearly all teams have two home games and two away games in the first half of the Conference schedule as well as the second half of the Conference schedule; and

All bye weeks take place between weeks four and nine.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order accommodate national television.

A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date. Conference USA’s 13th annual Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, is scheduled for Saturday, December 2.



2017 CONFERENCE USA COMPOSITE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Charlotte at Eastern Michigan

FIU at UCF

Navy at Florida Atlantic

Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech

Miami (Ohio) at Marshall

Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee

Lamar at North Texas

Albany at Old Dominion

Stanford at Rice

Kentucky at Southern Miss

Alabama A&M at UAB

UTEP at Oklahoma

Houston at UTSA

Eastern Kentucky at WKU



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Charlotte at Kansas State

Alcorn State at FIU

Florida Atlantic at Wisconsin

Mississippi State at Louisiana Tech

Marshall at NC State

Middle Tennessee at Syracuse

North Texas at SMU

Old Dominion at Massachusetts

Rice at UTEP

Southern at Southern Miss

UAB at Ball State

UTSA at Baylor

WKU at Illinois



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

North Carolina A&T at Charlotte

FIU at Indiana

Bethune-Cookman at Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech at WKU

Kent State at Marshall

Middle Tennessee at Minnesota

North Texas at Iowa

North Carolina at Old Dominion

Rice at Houston

Southern Miss at Louisiana-Monroe

Coastal Carolina at UAB

Arizona at UTEP

Southern at UTSA



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Georgia State at Charlotte

FIU at Rice

Florida Atlantic at Buffalo

Louisiana Tech at South Carolina

Bowling Green at Middle Tennessee

UAB at North Texas

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

UTEP at New Mexico State

UTSA at Texas State

Ball State at WKU



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Charlotte at FIU

Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic

South Alabama at Louisiana Tech

Marshall at Cincinnati

North Texas at Southern Miss

Rice at Pittsburgh

UTEP at Army



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Marshall at Charlotte

FIU at Middle Tennessee

Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion

Louisiana Tech at UAB

Army at Rice

Southern Miss at UTSA

WKU at UTEP



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Charlotte at WKU

Tulane at FIU

Old Dominion at Marshall

Middle Tennessee at UAB

UTSA at North Texas

UTEP at Southern Miss



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

UAB at Charlotte

North Texas at Florida Atlantic

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech

Marshall at Middle Tennessee

WKU at Old Dominion

Rice at UTSA



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

FIU at Marshall

Florida Atlantic at WKU

Louisiana Tech at Rice

Old Dominion at North Texas

UAB at Southern Miss

UTSA at UTEP



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Charlotte at Old Dominion

UTSA at FIU

Marshall at Florida Atlantic

North Texas at Louisiana Tech

UTEP at Middle Tennessee

Rice at UAB

Southern Miss at Tennessee

WKU at Vanderbilt



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte

Old Dominion at FIU

Florida Atlantic at Louisiana Tech

WKU at Marshall

UTEP at North Texas

Southern Miss at Rice

UAB at UTSA



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Charlotte at Southern Miss

FIU at Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech at UTEP

Marshall at UTSA

Middle Tennessee at WKU

Army at North Texas

Rice at Old Dominion

UAB at Florida



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte

WKU at FIU

UTSA at Louisiana Tech

Southern Miss at Marshall

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee

North Texas at Rice

UTEP at UAB



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

C-USA Championship Game



Conference games in bold.



All games and dates subject to change