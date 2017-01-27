Conference USA Releases 2017 Football Schedule
Each C-USA team will play eight conference games in the 2017 season.
Conference USA
Conference USA has announced its football schedule for the 2017 season. The 14-team alignment for the 2017 season will feature each team playing eight conference games, along with four non-league contests.
The 2017 alignment will feature seven teams in the East Division and seven teams in the West Division. Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and WKU comprise the East Division, while Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP and UTSA make up the West Division.
Each school will play every team in its division once for six games, while playing two cross-over opponents from the opposite division. After having stand-alone schedules for the past four seasons due to realignment, the 2017 season marks the return to a multi-year schedule rotation that will be in place for the next several seasons. Due to the move from 13 teams to 14 teams for 2017, a couple of teams will play division opponents at the same location as 2016, a situation that was unavoidable with the West Division moving from six teams to seven.
The 2017 schedule complies with C-USA scheduling policies as approved by the Board of Directors. In addition, the schedule provides the following:
- All teams finish their Conference schedule with two games of one at home and one away.
- Nearly all teams have two home games and two away games in the first half of the Conference schedule as well as the second half of the Conference schedule; and
- All bye weeks take place between weeks four and nine.
It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order accommodate national television.
A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date. Conference USA’s 13th annual Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, is scheduled for Saturday, December 2.
2017 CONFERENCE USA COMPOSITE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Charlotte at Eastern Michigan
FIU at UCF
Navy at Florida Atlantic
Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech
Miami (Ohio) at Marshall
Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee
Lamar at North Texas
Albany at Old Dominion
Stanford at Rice
Kentucky at Southern Miss
Alabama A&M at UAB
UTEP at Oklahoma
Houston at UTSA
Eastern Kentucky at WKU
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Charlotte at Kansas State
Alcorn State at FIU
Florida Atlantic at Wisconsin
Mississippi State at Louisiana Tech
Marshall at NC State
Middle Tennessee at Syracuse
North Texas at SMU
Old Dominion at Massachusetts
Rice at UTEP
Southern at Southern Miss
UAB at Ball State
UTSA at Baylor
WKU at Illinois
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
North Carolina A&T at Charlotte
FIU at Indiana
Bethune-Cookman at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at WKU
Kent State at Marshall
Middle Tennessee at Minnesota
North Texas at Iowa
North Carolina at Old Dominion
Rice at Houston
Southern Miss at Louisiana-Monroe
Coastal Carolina at UAB
Arizona at UTEP
Southern at UTSA
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Georgia State at Charlotte
FIU at Rice
Florida Atlantic at Buffalo
Louisiana Tech at South Carolina
Bowling Green at Middle Tennessee
UAB at North Texas
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
UTEP at New Mexico State
UTSA at Texas State
Ball State at WKU
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
Charlotte at FIU
Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic
South Alabama at Louisiana Tech
Marshall at Cincinnati
North Texas at Southern Miss
Rice at Pittsburgh
UTEP at Army
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
Marshall at Charlotte
FIU at Middle Tennessee
Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion
Louisiana Tech at UAB
Army at Rice
Southern Miss at UTSA
WKU at UTEP
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14
Charlotte at WKU
Tulane at FIU
Old Dominion at Marshall
Middle Tennessee at UAB
UTSA at North Texas
UTEP at Southern Miss
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
UAB at Charlotte
North Texas at Florida Atlantic
Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech
Marshall at Middle Tennessee
WKU at Old Dominion
Rice at UTSA
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28
FIU at Marshall
Florida Atlantic at WKU
Louisiana Tech at Rice
Old Dominion at North Texas
UAB at Southern Miss
UTSA at UTEP
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4
Charlotte at Old Dominion
UTSA at FIU
Marshall at Florida Atlantic
North Texas at Louisiana Tech
UTEP at Middle Tennessee
Rice at UAB
Southern Miss at Tennessee
WKU at Vanderbilt
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11
Middle Tennessee at Charlotte
Old Dominion at FIU
Florida Atlantic at Louisiana Tech
WKU at Marshall
UTEP at North Texas
Southern Miss at Rice
UAB at UTSA
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Charlotte at Southern Miss
FIU at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at UTEP
Marshall at UTSA
Middle Tennessee at WKU
Army at North Texas
Rice at Old Dominion
UAB at Florida
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte
WKU at FIU
UTSA at Louisiana Tech
Southern Miss at Marshall
Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee
North Texas at Rice
UTEP at UAB
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2
C-USA Championship Game
Conference games in bold.
All games and dates subject to change