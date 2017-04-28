Browns make easy choice and select Garrett

OMNISPORT

The Cleveland Browns made the easiest choice in recent NFL Draft history, taking defensive end Myles Garrett with the first overall pick.

There had been much speculation that the Browns would pass on Garrett, a once-in-a-generation pass rusher widely regarded as the best player in the draft, in favour of North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

But such talk proved false, with the Browns making the logical decision to add Garrett to a defense that ranked 31st in the NFL last season.

Garrett proved a nightmare for opposing offenses to deal with during his collegiate career at Texas A&M, racking up 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss during his time with the Aggies.

He will attempt to have a similar impact for a Browns team coming off a 1-15 campaign in 2016, head coach Hue Jackson's first year in charge.