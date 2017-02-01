WKU, LA Tech Men's Basketball To Face Off Live on beIN SPORTS

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-11, 5-4 C-USA) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-8, 6-3 C-USA) will face off live on beIN SPORTS in yet another exciting installment of Conference USA men’s basketball. Tip off is set for 8 PM ET on Thursday night.

WKU

The Hilltoppers are coming off back-to-back wins over C-USA opponents UTSA (81-66 on Jan. 28) and UTEP (65-62 on Jan. 26).

WKU has a trio of scorers who head coach Rick Standburry and his staff try feeding the rock as often possible.

Que Johnson leads all Hilltopper scorers with 14.5 ppg. Just behind him are Justin Johnson with 13.8 ppg, and Pancake Thomas with 13.5 ppg.

Justin Johnson is coming off a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) in a win over UTSA.

The Hilltoppers have struggled to score at times. WKU averages 69.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in C-USA and 261st in the nation.

WKU averages 73.3 points allowed per game, which ranks 213th in the country.

LA Tech

The Bulldogs rank fourth in C-USA scoring with 76.2 points per game. La Tech is led offensively by Erik McCree, who averages 17 points per game. McCree also leads the team in rebounding with 8.9 boards per game.

Jacobi Boykins and Jalen Harris are also major contributors on offense, as they average 14.7 ppg and 10.9 ppg respectively.

Boykins returns to action after serving a one-game suspension handed down by C-USA for his involvement in a melee against UAB on Jan. 26.

LA Tech boasts one of the best defenses in the league. The Bulldogs are allowing just 64.5 ppg, which ranks third in conference play.

La Tech is outscoring their opponents by the widest margin of any C-USA team, by an 11.7-point edge.