Villanova Tops Michigan For Second NCAA Basketball Title In Three Years

Donte DiVincenzo scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Wildcats to the third title in program history.

 

Villanova won its second NCAA men's basketball championship in three years on Monday, beating Michigan, 79-62, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Wildcats and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

 

The sophomore guard provided a spark coming off the bench, setting an NCAA title game record for bench points and making 5 of 7 3-point attempts. At one point in the second half, DiVincenzo scored nine consecutive points.

Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson added 16 and nine points, respectively, for the Wildcats.

Michigan came out and fought neck-and-neck with Villanova, leading early before DiVincenzo and the Wildcats went on a 23-7 run over the final 10:24 of the half to take a 37-28 lead at halftime.

Villanova pulled away in the second half and never let Michigan get back in striking distance.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led the Wolverines with 23 points while Moritz Wagner added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The title-game victory capped a dominant tournament run for Villanova, which won all six of its tournament games by at least 12 points.

 

