Villanova won its second NCAA men's basketball championship in three years on Monday, beating Michigan, 79-62, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Wildcats and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

The sophomore guard provided a spark coming off the bench, setting an NCAA title game record for bench points and making 5 of 7 3-point attempts. At one point in the second half, DiVincenzo scored nine consecutive points.

Donte DiVincenzo joins Glen Rice (1989) as the only players with 30 points and 5 3-pt FG in a national title game. pic.twitter.com/DsWro8UxOt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 3, 2018

Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson added 16 and nine points, respectively, for the Wildcats.

Michigan came out and fought neck-and-neck with Villanova, leading early before DiVincenzo and the Wildcats went on a 23-7 run over the final 10:24 of the half to take a 37-28 lead at halftime.

Villanova pulled away in the second half and never let Michigan get back in striking distance.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led the Wolverines with 23 points while Moritz Wagner added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The title-game victory capped a dominant tournament run for Villanova, which won all six of its tournament games by at least 12 points.