Villanova won its second NCAA men's basketball championship in three years on Monday, beating Michigan, 79-62, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Wildcats and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
"It's a dream come true." - Donte DiVincenzo #LetsMarchNova #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/gtIVWgSYsc— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2018
The sophomore guard provided a spark coming off the bench, setting an NCAA title game record for bench points and making 5 of 7 3-point attempts. At one point in the second half, DiVincenzo scored nine consecutive points.
Donte DiVincenzo joins Glen Rice (1989) as the only players with 30 points and 5 3-pt FG in a national title game. pic.twitter.com/DsWro8UxOt— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 3, 2018
Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson added 16 and nine points, respectively, for the Wildcats.
Michigan came out and fought neck-and-neck with Villanova, leading early before DiVincenzo and the Wildcats went on a 23-7 run over the final 10:24 of the half to take a 37-28 lead at halftime.
Villanova pulled away in the second half and never let Michigan get back in striking distance.
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led the Wolverines with 23 points while Moritz Wagner added 16 points and seven rebounds.
The title-game victory capped a dominant tournament run for Villanova, which won all six of its tournament games by at least 12 points.
One Shining Moment. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Fn6ev4c1Km— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2018