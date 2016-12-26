Villanova Perched at No. 1 Spot for Fourth Week in a Row

By Ryan Nelson (@TheRyanNelson_)

Who’s on the move?

The defending national champion Villanova Wildcats are perched at the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 for the fourth week in a row.

The top 5 remains the same – No. 2 UCLA (13-0), No. 3 Kansas (11-1), No. 4 Baylor (12-0), and No. 5 Duke (12-1). Villanova (56), UCLA (3), and Baylor (6) all received first place votes. No. 6 Louisville (11-1) jumped from No. 10 to supplant Kentucky at the sixth spot. The Wildcats fall to No. 8 in the Week 8 poll.

The No. 25 Florida Gators regained a spot in the AP’s Top 25. Florida replaced SEC rival South Carolina.

Outside looking in

Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami 8, Oklahoma St. 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa St. 2

Week 8 Games to Watch

Tuesday, Dec 27th

Rutgers at No. 14 Wisconsin, ESPN2, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wake Forest at No. 20 Florida State, ESPN2, 5 p.m. ET

Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, BTN, 6:30 p.m. ET

DePaul at No. 1 Villanova, FS1, 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 Virginia at No. 6 Louisville, ESPN2, 7 p.m. ET

No. 2 UCLA at No. 21 Oregon, ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 29

No.8 Kentucky at Ole Miss, ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET

No. 25 Florida at Arkansas, SECN, 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 30

No. 11 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 4 p.m. ET

No.4 Baylor at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Kansas at TCU, ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET

No. 22 USC at No. 21 Oregon, FS1 , 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 31

No. 17 Xavier at Georgetown, FS1, 11 a.m. ET

No. 5 Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 12 p.m. ET

No. 6 Louisville at No. 16 Indiana, CBS, 12:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Villanova (12-0) at No. 10 Creighton, FS1, 1 p.m. ET

No.24 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 2 p.m. ET

No 20 Florida State at No. 12 Virginia, ESPNU, 2 p.m. ET