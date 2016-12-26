College Basketball
Villanova Perched at No. 1 Spot for Fourth Week in a Row

The Florida Gators return to the AP Top 25 for the first time since Week 5.

Who’s on the move?

The defending national champion Villanova Wildcats are perched at the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 for the fourth week in a row.

The top 5 remains the same – No. 2 UCLA (13-0), No. 3 Kansas (11-1), No. 4 Baylor (12-0), and No. 5 Duke (12-1). Villanova (56), UCLA (3), and Baylor (6) all received first place votes. No. 6 Louisville (11-1) jumped from No. 10 to supplant Kentucky at the sixth spot. The Wildcats fall to No. 8 in the Week 8 poll.

The No. 25 Florida Gators regained a spot in the AP’s Top 25. Florida replaced SEC rival South Carolina.

Outside looking in

Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami 8, Oklahoma St. 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa St. 2

Week 8 Games to Watch

Tuesday, Dec 27th

Rutgers at No. 14 Wisconsin, ESPN2, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wake Forest at No. 20 Florida State, ESPN2, 5 p.m. ET

Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, BTN, 6:30 p.m. ET

DePaul at No. 1 Villanova, FS1, 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 Virginia at No. 6 Louisville, ESPN2, 7 p.m. ET

No. 2 UCLA at No. 21 Oregon, ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 29

No.8 Kentucky at Ole Miss, ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET

No. 25 Florida at Arkansas, SECN, 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 30

No. 11 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 4 p.m. ET

No.4 Baylor at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 7 p.m. ET

No. 3 Kansas at TCU, ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET

No. 22 USC at No. 21 Oregon, FS1 , 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 31

No. 17 Xavier at Georgetown, FS1, 11 a.m. ET

No. 5 Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 12 p.m. ET

No. 6 Louisville at No. 16 Indiana, CBS, 12:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Villanova (12-0) at No. 10 Creighton, FS1, 1 p.m. ET

No.24 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 2 p.m. ET

No 20 Florida State at No. 12 Virginia, ESPNU, 2 p.m. ET 
