Villanova and Kansas Remain 1 and 2 in Week 12 AP Top 25

Who’s on the move?

The Villanova Wildcats (19-1) and Kansas Jayhawks (18-1) stay at No.1 and No. 2 in the Week 12 edition of the AP Top 25.

Gonzaga (19-0) improves to No. 3 and are the only unbeaten team remaining in Division I. Villanova (35), Kansas (28), and Gonzaga (2) were the only three teams to receive first-place votes from the national media panel on Monday. No. 4 Kentucky (17-2) and No. 5 Baylor (18-1) complete the top five.

The Florida State Seminoles find themselves at No. 6 in this week’s poll, their highest ranking since 1993.

No. 7 Arizona improved their position most of any team in the Week 12 poll. The Wildcats jumped seven spots from their previous post at No. 14 with a win over then No. 3 UCLA (19-2). The Bruins fall to No. 8 in Week 12.

Creighton (18-2) and West Virginia (15-4) fell to No. 16 and No. 18 respectively. Both teams were tied for No. 7 in the Week 11 poll.

There were no newcomers in the Week 12 poll. No. 21 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (17-2), No. 22 Maryland (17-2), No. 23 South Carolina (15-4), No. 24 Xavier (14-5), and No. 25 Florida (14-5), were the last five in.

Outside Looking

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 41, SMU 33, Northwestern 28, UNC Wilmington 14, Iowa St. 12, Virginia Tech 7, Dayton 6, Southern Cal 6, Akron 1, Illinois St. 1, Middle Tennessee 1, Utah 1

Week 12 Top 25 Matchups

Tuesday

No. 2 Kansas (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) at No. 18 West Virginia (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), 7:00 PM ET

No. 12 Virginia (15-3, 5-2 ACC) at No. 14 Notre Dame (17-3, 6-1 ACC), 8:00 PM ET

Thursday

No. 24 Xavier (14-5, 1-4 Away) at No. 19 Cincinnati (17-2, 11-0 Home), 7:00 PM ET

Saturday

No. 2 Kansas (18-1, 4-0 Away) at No. 4 Kentucky (17-2, 10-1 Home), 6:15 PM ET

Sunday

No. 12 Virginia (15-3, 5-1 Away) at No. 1 Villanova (19-1, 10-0 Home), 1:00 PM ET