UTEP Wins on the Road at North Texas 77-71 in Overtime

beIN SPORTS

DENTON, Texas – The UTEP Miners (10-15, 8-5 C-USA) defeat the North Texas Mean Green (7-18, 1-12 C-USA) 77-71 in an overtime thriller on Thursday night. UTEP takes a 9-2 series lead over North Texas.

The Miners trailed 65-62 with 1:46 left in regulation after North Texas freshman Ryan Woolridge nailed a desperation three pointer just before the shot clock expired. You can watch the basket in the tweet below.

But UTEP’s Paul Thomas tied the game at the charity stripe – sending the game to overtime, 65-65. Thomas was the game’s leading scorer on the night, with 23 points.

The Miners would jump out to a 72-66 lead in extra minutes, and never look back. UTEP registered three scorers in double-digits in Thomas (23), Dominic Artis (19), and Omega Harris (13) in The Super Pit.

North Texas have yet to win a Conference USA game at home. However, Thursday night’s contest showcased a couple of explosive performers for the Mean Green. The freshman Woolridge registered a double-double, with 15 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Wooldridge also had nine assists, coming to the edge of a triple-double in front of his home crowd.

Like Woolridge, senior Derail Green turned heads in the UNT Coliseum, drilling seven three-pointers and finishing with 21 points.

Shane Temara and A.J. Lawson also hit double-digit scoring figures for North Texas, with 15 and 12 respectively.

Up next, the Miners take on Rice (18-8, 8-5 C-USA) on the road, and the Mean Green host UTSA (11-15, 6-7 C-USA). Both games are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.