UTEP Visits North Texas for a Primetime Conference USA Men's Basketball Clash

The UTEP Miners (9-15, 7-5 C-USA) are set to take on the North Texas Mean Green (7-17, 1-11 C-USA) live on beIN SPORTS this Thursday night at 8 PM ET. The Miners hold an 8-2 advantage over the Mean Green in this series.

UTEP

After starting out 0-3 against Conference USA competition, the Miners have won seven of their last nine league games. Only league-leading Middle Tennessee (22-4, 12-1 C-USA) has a better record over their last nine C-USA games at 8-1. As of Week 15, UTEP rank seventh in the C-USA standings.

Miners win for the 7th time in 9 games and now they'll hit the road for the C-USA stretch drive! #minerstrong pic.twitter.com/6XzdRU8wWt — UTEPMBB (@UTEP_MBB) February 12, 2017

The Miners average 68.1 points per game, which is tied for 287th nationally with North Texas. UTEP has three scorers who average double-figures in Omega Harris (16.9), Dominic Artis (15.0), and Matt Willms (11.8).

UTEP are coming off an 80-50 drubbing of Southern Miss (7-18, 4-9 C-USA). Artis finished with a double-double, 20 points and ten assists in the performance. Harris also finished in double-figures, with 17 points and five assists.

The Miners will play four of their last six conference games on the road.

North Texas

The Mean Green are 1-4 in their last five conference contests, and rank last in the C-USA standings. North Texas are coming off a 90-71 road loss to Florida International (6-19, 2-10 C-USA) on Feb. 11.

However three Mean Green scorers hit double-figures against the Panthers – Ryan Woolridge (21), J-Mychal Reese (12), and A.J. Lawson (13). Wooldridge received C-USA freshman of the week honors on Monday.

Lawson, also a freshman, is the leading scorer on this team. North Texas ties UTEP nationally in points per game, but rank 218th in points allowed with 73.6 per game.

The Mean Green are 0-5 at home in C-USA games this season.

