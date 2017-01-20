UAB Wins 80-78 nail-biter on the road over the FAU Owls

UAB (12-7, 5-1 C-USA) avoids the upset on the road with an 80-78 win over FAU (5-12, 1-5 C-USA) in Boca Raton, FL.

The Blazers jumped out to an 18-4 lead early in the first half. The invigorated Owls picked up the scoring, but it was UAB who took a nine-point 41-32 lead into halftime.

The Owls seemed to take flight in the second half, fighting to a 46-44 lead. But UAB validated heir one-loss conference record to date, as they regained the lead with just under 15 minutes in regulation.

FAU never found themselves on top again, but managed to fight and claw their way into contention for the remainder of the game. The Owls even pulled within three points of the lead with under a second left in the game.

But the Burden of scoring proved too difficult for the Owls to overcome, falling in the final moments of the game.

FAU’s resurgence was led by Gerdarius Troutman. The junior finished with 21 points on the evening, and went 6-11 from three-point range. Troutman scored seven of his last 21 in the final 40 seconds of the game. Starters Jeantal Cylla (13) and Adonis Filer (11) combined for 24 points in the contest.

The Blazers had five players in double-figures in William “HaHa” Lee (16), Denzell Watts (11), Hakeem Baxter (10), Chris Cokley (15), and Deion Lavender (13). Lee had a couple of blocks to speak of as well, boosting his season total to 57.

UAB improves to 6-1 in this series, and extends their current winning streak to five straight games.

Up next the Owls make there way to MTSU (16-3, 6-0 C-USA) to take on the Blue Raiders, and the Blazers will soak up the rays in the Sunshine state until they meet the FIU (4-15, 0-6 C-USA) Panthers.