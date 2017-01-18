The UAB Blazers and FAU Owls Square Off Thursday Night Right Here on beIN SPORTS

It’s been a tale of two seasons for UAB (11-7, 4-1 C-USA) and FAU (5-11, 1-4 C-USA. The Blazers enter this contest with a lone blemish on their C-USA record, while the Owls boast just one win in league play. UAB leads this series 5-1.

UAB

The Blazers enter this game on a four game win streak. Their lone conference loss on the season came to MTSU (15-3, 5-0 C-USA) on New Year’s Day. The Blue Raiders sit No. 1 in the C-USA standings.

When you think of “Blockingham,” you envision William “HaHa” Lee. Right now Lee is leading C-USA in blocked shots with 55 on the season, and averages nearly three blocks per game.

The junior forward also happens to lead the Blazers in scoring with 12.9 points per game.

Chris Cokley is the most consistent shooter on this team. Cokley is nailing 60 percent of his shots in 20.7 minutes per game, and averages 11.9 ppg.

8:27 (2) | Chris Cokley wanted in on the action.



UAB 70, MARSHALL 59 pic.twitter.com/P5hDefA2vc — UAB Men's Basketball (@UAB_MBB) January 14, 2017

The Blazers made quick work of Marshall (11-8, 4-2 C-USA) in their last time on the court, winning 94-78 at home.

Florida Atlantic

FAU’s only conference win of the season came at home to Florida International (4-14, 0-5 C-USA) on Jan. 7. However, the Panthers are tied for last place in the C-USA standings with North Texas (6-11, 0-5 C-USA).

The Owls have struggled both offensively and defensively. FAU is scoring 70.4 points per game (251st nationally), and allowing 71.2 points per game on defense (162nd nationally).

The Owls leading scorer is Adonis Filer, a senior guard from Chicago who’s averaging 10.3 points per game.

In their last appearance on the hardwood, the Owls fell short in a thrilling overtime showdown with UTEP (4-13, 2-3 C-USA), 66-65.

Watch LIVE STREAM on Facebook