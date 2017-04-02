The North Carolina Tar Heels Advance to the National Title for the Second Straight Season

beIN SPORTS

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The North Carolina Tar Heels return to their second consecutive national title game after defeating Oregon in spectacular fashion 77-76 on Saturday night. Though the Tar Heels dominated much of the second half, the Ducks refused to quit until the bitter end.

Kennedy Meeks scored the highest point total of his North Carolina career with 25 points on the night. Meeks broke the hearts of the Duck faithful in more ways than one by collecting the final rebound of the game that allowed the Tar Heels to dribble away the remaining time in regulation.

Meeks SNATCHES the board and the victory for @UNC_Basketball. pic.twitter.com/Wb3JwoWFym — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2017

Meeks wasn't alone in his dynamic offensive performance for North Carolina, as Justin Jackson dropped 22 of his own. Joel Berry II also eclipsed the double-digit mark, scoring 11 on the night.

Four Ducks hit the double-digit scoring mark on he night -- Tyler Dorsey (21), Dylan Ennis (18), Jordan Bell (13), and Dillon Brooks (10). Oregon had trouble retaining possessions, as the Ducks turned the ball over 16 times, compared to ten for the Tar Heels. Oregon returned to their first national semifinal for the first time since winning the national title in the 1938-39 season.

In contrast, the Tar Heels will seek to redeem a loss in the national title a season ago on a buzzer-beater to Villanova.

Next Up

The Tar Heels will face Gonzaga on Monday, April 3.