Old Dominion Defeats Marshall at Home 86-65

NORFOLK, Virginia -- The Old Dominion Monarchs (17-10, 10-5 C-USA) defeat the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-13, 8-7 C-USA) 86-65 on Thursday night.

Marshall found themselves in adverse situations all night. Thundering Herd head coach Dan D'Antoni was ejected in the first half following consecutive technical fouls.

.@HerdMBB head coach Dan D'Antoni gets ejected from tonight's contest with @ODUMBB after his second technical foul. pic.twitter.com/LMjQyZx0Il — beIN COLLEGE SPORTS (@beINCOLLEGE) February 24, 2017

Old Dominion's stifling defense, which had allowed 60.8 points per game going into Thursday, proved to be insurmountable for the Herd's usually explosive offense. Though it was the Old Dominion offense that stole the show in the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

B.J. Stith led the way in scoring for the Monarchs, dropping 17 points on the night. Old Dominion's team leader in points per game, Ahmad Caver, had 16 points of his own.

Zoran Talley and Trey Porter also found themselves in double-figures for the Monarchs, scoring 15 and 10 respectively. Porter nearly had a double-double, as he grabbed eight boards on the night.

Marshall shot 37 percent from the field and had 18 turnovers. Despite their offense woes, the Thundering Herd did have three players hit double-digit scoring marks in Austin Loop (18), Jon Elmore (15), and Trey Thompson (12).

With the win, Old Dominion settles in a third in the Conference USA standings, and that could be the reason for this fan's celebratory dance moves.

When the beat drops 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a1Oqb8jn6z — beIN COLLEGE SPORTS (@beINCOLLEGE) February 24, 2017

Up next, Marshall will take on Charlotte (12-14, 6-9 C-USA), and Old Dominion will host Western Kentucky (13-15, 7-8 C-USA). Both games tip-off this Saturday, Feb. 25.