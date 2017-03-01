Old Dominion and UTEP Battle for No. 3 Seed in C-USA Tournament LIVE on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS

The Old Dominion Monarchs will take on the UTEP Miners on Thursday night live on beIN SPORTS at 8 PM ET, 7 PM CT.

Old Dominion and UTEP will battle for the No. 3 seed in the C-USA tournament. The Monarchs and Miners are currently tied for third in the C-USA standings behind Middle Tennessee (25-4, 15-1 C-USA) and Louisiana Tech (21-9, 13-4 C-USA).

Old Dominion

The Monarchs are coming off a 67-53 road win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night. ODU shot 46 percent from the field in their win over the Hilltoppers. Ahmad Caver led all ODU players in scoring with 15 points, 12 of which came from 3-pointers.

Final: #ODUMBB is victorious on senior night! Caver lead the way for the Monarchs with 15 points #ODUSports pic.twitter.com/rkd4GbL4gr — ODU Men's Basketball (@ODUMBB) February 26, 2017

Going into Thursday night’s matchup, four ODU players are averaging double-digits in scoring – Caver (13.6), Zoran Talley (11.6), B.J. Stith (10.6) and Brandan Stith (10.1).

Old Dominion are an elite defensive team. Their 60.6 points allowed per game ranks fourth nationally among all Division I programs.

Despite their strength on defense, the Monarchs haven’t been able to sustain the same level of success on the offensive end. Over the course of the 2016-17 season, ODU have scored an average 64.9 points per game, which ranks 332nd nationally.

However, ODU have averaged 77 points per game over the course of an active four game winning streak.

UTEP

The Miners exploded to a 90-76 victory over Florida International in Miami on Saturday night. Matt Willms led UTEP in scoring, dropping 23 points in the outing. Dominic Artis, who went 7-11 from the field against the Panthers, wasn’t far behind with 21 points of his own.

Omega Harris joins Artis and Willms as UTEP’s biggest scoring threats. All three Miners average double-digit points per game – Harris (16.6), Artis (15.3), Willms (11.9).

While Paul Thomas averages 8.0 points per game, the sophomore has had three double digit scoring nights in his last four appearances on the court – 15 at FIU (Feb. 25) , 17 at Rice (Feb. 18), and 23 at North Texas (Feb. 16).

We caught up with @UTEP_MBB head coach Tim Floyd for an exclusive interview. Check it out! #beINCOLLEGE pic.twitter.com/1nvF5Qg6v6 — beIN COLLEGE SPORTS (@beINCOLLEGE) February 28, 2017

UTEP are 8-1 in their last nine C-USA games, and ride an active five game winning streak. This is the same Miners squad that began the season 2-13, and 0-3 in C-USA contests.

While the Miners rank 269th nationally in points per game (69.3), Tim Floyd’s team are averaging 77.2 over the course of their streak.

Pregame show beIN SPORTS beginning at 7:30 PM ET, 6:30 PM CT

The beIN SPORTS college basketball pregame studio team will be anchored by beIN SPORTS’ very own Jeremy St. Louis alongside Mike Jarvis, former St. John’s coach who brought the Red Storm to the Elite Eight in 1999 and most recently coached Florida Atlantic University, and Donovan McNabb, 6-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback and former guard for Syracuse University Orange under Jim Boeheim.