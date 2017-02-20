NCAA Men's Basketball Week 16 AP Top 25, Ranked Matchups, and More
Find out who made the cut in this week's AP Top 25.
AP Poll 25
- Gonzaga (59)
- Villanova (5)
- Kansas (1)
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Louisville
- North Carolina
- Baylor
- Duke
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Florida
- Purdue
- Cincinnati
- Wisconsin
- SMU
- Virginia
- Florida State
- Saint Mary’s (Cal)
- Notre Dame
- Butler
- Creighton
- Maryland
- Wichita State
Who’s on the move?
Gonzaga, Villanova, and Kansas remain the top three teams in the Week 16 AP Poll. The trio are the only teams to receive first-place votes from the 65-member media panel on Monday. Arizona and UCLA complete the top five.
Duke (22-5, 10-4 ACC) cracks the top ten after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers on the road, and defending home court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Virginia falls four spots to No. 18.
The Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 10-3 Big Ten) fell five spots to No. 16 after losing to Michigan on the road 64-58.
South Carolina fell from the ranks of the Top 25 after losing to Arkansas and Vanderbilt in Week 16. Wichita State are the lone newcomers in the Week 16 poll.
Week 16 Ranked Matchups
Wednesday
No. 7 Louisville (22-5, 10-4 ACC) at No. 8 North Carolina (23-5, 11-3 ACC), 9 PM ET
No. 22 Butler (21-6, 10-5 Big East) at No. 2 Villanova (26-2, 13-2 Big East), 9 PM ET
Saturday
No. 13 Florida (22-5, 12-2 SEC) at No. 11 Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 SEC), 2 PM ET
No. 23 Creighton (22-5, 9-5 Big East) at No. 2 Villanova (26-2, 13-2 Big East), 9 PM ET
No. 5 UCLA (24-3, 11-3 Pac-12) at No. 4 Arizona (25-3, 14-1 Pac-12), 8:15 PM ET