NCAA Men's Basketball Week 16 AP Top 25, Ranked Matchups, and More

Gonzaga (59) Villanova (5) Kansas (1) Arizona UCLA Oregon Louisville North Carolina Baylor Duke Kentucky West Virginia Florida Purdue Cincinnati Wisconsin SMU Virginia Florida State Saint Mary’s (Cal) Notre Dame Butler Creighton Maryland Wichita State

(###) Number of first place votes

Who’s on the move?

Gonzaga, Villanova, and Kansas remain the top three teams in the Week 16 AP Poll. The trio are the only teams to receive first-place votes from the 65-member media panel on Monday. Arizona and UCLA complete the top five.

Duke (22-5, 10-4 ACC) cracks the top ten after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers on the road, and defending home court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Virginia falls four spots to No. 18.

The Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 10-3 Big Ten) fell five spots to No. 16 after losing to Michigan on the road 64-58.

South Carolina fell from the ranks of the Top 25 after losing to Arkansas and Vanderbilt in Week 16. Wichita State are the lone newcomers in the Week 16 poll.

Week 16 Ranked Matchups

Wednesday

No. 7 Louisville (22-5, 10-4 ACC) at No. 8 North Carolina (23-5, 11-3 ACC), 9 PM ET

No. 22 Butler (21-6, 10-5 Big East) at No. 2 Villanova (26-2, 13-2 Big East), 9 PM ET

Saturday

No. 13 Florida (22-5, 12-2 SEC) at No. 11 Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 SEC), 2 PM ET

No. 23 Creighton (22-5, 9-5 Big East) at No. 2 Villanova (26-2, 13-2 Big East), 9 PM ET

No. 5 UCLA (24-3, 11-3 Pac-12) at No. 4 Arizona (25-3, 14-1 Pac-12), 8:15 PM ET