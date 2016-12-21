Midweek Nonconference Matchups Galore for Conference USA Basketball

Webber International (5-9) at Florida Atlantic (3-6), 7 p.m. ET

FAU is coming off a crushing 76-56 defeat to in-state rival Miami (FL). The Owls are led in scoring by G Adonis Filer, who’s averaging 11.1 points per game (ppg). Webber International is coming off back-to-back wins over College of Coastal Georgia and Taylor University.

North Florida (4-10) at Florida International (3-9), 7 p.m. ET

The FIU Panthers will look to end a five game losing streak tonight against the North Florida Ospreys at home. FIU G Donte McGill is leading the Panthers in scoring with 19.9 ppg. The Panthers defense will need to keep tabs on senior UNF G Dallas Moore, who’s leading his team with 22.9 ppg this season.

Georgia State (6-4) at Middle Tennessee (10-2), 7:30 p.m. ET

The Blue Raiders’ win streak of eight games in a row, including wins over SEC opponents Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, came to an end with an 80-77 weekend loss to VCU. Senior MTSU F JaCorey Williams leads the Blue Raiders in scoring with 18.8 ppg. These teams are nearly identical in ppg (75.8 for MTSU, 75.2 for GSU), points against (65.7 for MTSU, 67.9 for GSU), and field goal percentage (49.2% for MTSU, 47.1% for GSU).

Utah Valley (5-5) at UTSA (3-8), 8 p.m. ET

The Road Runners are coming off a 73-69 loss to Texas A&M-CC over the weekend. F Jeff Beverly is leading UTSA in ppg with 14.9. The Wolverines are led offensively by Conner Toolson (15.0 ppg). Utah Valley is looking to avoid their sixth straight loss.

It's GAME DAY for your @UTSAMBB team! Don't miss your Runners in the Convo tonight at 7pm! Come #RunWithUs! pic.twitter.com/orUcVzAARf — UTSA Basketball (@UTSAMBB) December 21, 2016

St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 8 p.m. ET

Rice will host St. Thomas (TX) in their nonconference finale at 8 p.m. The Owls are coming off a high-scoring affair with Northwestern State. Rice held off the Demons to take home a 100-93 victory. G Marcus Evans is leading the Owls in scoring with 18.8 ppg.

IT'S GAMEDAY! Rice hosts St. Thomas in its non-conference finale tonight at 7 p.m. #RiceRising pic.twitter.com/uYwkwVmaHG — Rice Basketball (@RiceBasketball) December 21, 2016

UAB (6-5) at Texas (5-5), 8 p.m. ET

The Blazers make their way to Austin, TX to take on Shaka Smart’s Texas Longhorns. UAB is coming off a buzzer beater at home over the Southern Jaguars. Right now the Blazers are scoring more points per game than Texas (72.7 for UAB, 68.8 for Texas), and are currently shooting a better field goal percentage (45.8% for UAB, 42.5% for Texas) than their Big 12 foe. F Chris Cokley leads the Blazers in scoring (12.5 ppg), while the Longhorns are led by G Tevin Mack (15.6 ppg).

Maryland Eastern Shore (1-11) at UTEP (2-7), 9 p.m. ET

UTEP is looking to avoid their seventh straight loss. The Miners are led in scoring by G Omega Harris (17.5 ppg). UTEP averages 17.3 assists per game, which ranks 30th nationally. The Hawks are coming off a 61-58 loss to American. UMES is looking to avoid their fifth straight loss.

Ohio (7-2) at Western Kentucky (4-7), 9 p.m. ET

The Hilltoppers will try avoiding their third straight loss tonight against Ohio. The Tops are led in scoring by G Que Johnson (14.6 ppg). WKU will need to contain Ohio F Antonio Campbell, Ohio’s leading scorer (18.7 ppg).