Middle Tennessee Wins on the Road at Rice 80-77

Middle Tennessee (12-3, 2-0) made a statement on the road on Thursday night in an 80-77 win over fellow Conference USA heavyweight Rice (11-5,1-2). A host of MT playmakers carried the Blue Raiders to victory.

F Reggie Upshaw, Conference USA’s Player of the Week, finished with 20 points and seven boards in the game. MT F JaCorey Williams, who leads the Blue Raiders in scoring with 17.4 points per game, dropped 19 points on the Owls and snagged seven rebounds on the night.

MT G Giddy Potts contributed 17 points of his own in Tudor Fieldhouse. Potts hit a three-pointer just before halftime to trim Rice’s lead to 38-34. The Blue Raiders shot 50 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from three-point range.

The most impressive offensive performance of the night came in a losing effort from Rice G Egor Koulechov. The junior finished with a double-double -- 31 points, and 14 rebounds.

The only other Owl in double figures was G Marcus Evans, who had 23 points and five boards. Evans banked in a three just before the end of regulation. The Owls tried to get a shot off with :0.9 left in regulation, but were successful.

And the second! Rice can't get a shot off! Raiders win! Raiders win! — MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) January 6, 2017

The Blue Raiders continue their tour of Texas when they make their way to Denton to take on the North Texas Mean Green this Saturday (1/7). The Owls will be back in action on Jan. 7 as well when they host UAB.