Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Men's Basketball team repeats as Conference USA Champions

By Ryan Nelson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Middle Tennessee (30-4, 17-1 C-USA) captures their second consecutive Conference USA tournament championship after defeating Marshall (20-15, 10-8 C-USA) 83-72 on Saturday night. The Blue Raiders led for the entirety of the game.

MTSU guard Giddy Potts exploded for 30 points, going 10-17 from the field. This is Potts’s second 30-point performance is his last four games, as he scored 30 against FAU on March 4.

C-USA player of the year and Arkansas transfer JaCorey Williams finished with 15 points. Senior leader Reggie Upshaw added 15 points as well.

Reggie - All-Tournament Team

JaCorey - All-Tournament Team

Giddy -Tournament MVP#CUSAChamp pic.twitter.com/OpugKYP5hr — MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) March 12, 2017

Though Marshall didn’t have enough offensive firepower to keep up with the Middle Tennessee scorers, five Thundering Herd players hit double-digit point totals – C.J. Burks (16), Stevie Browning (14), Austin Loop (12), Jon Elmore (12), and Ajdin Penava (10).

In their third season under head coach Dan D’Antoni, the Thundering Herd reach their highest win-total since going 21-14 in the 2011-12 season.

For the second straight season, Middle Tennessee will compete in the NCAA tournament. The official NCAA tournament bracket will be released tomorrow evening, Sunday, March 12.