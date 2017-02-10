Middle Tennessee beats Old Dominion 64-51 on Thursday Night

beIN SPORTS

MURFREESBORO, TN -- Middle Tennessee (21-4, 11-1 C-USA) protects home court with a 64-51 win over Old Dominion (14-10, 7-5 C-USA) in the Murphy Athletic Center on Thursday night. The Blue Raiders are back in the win column after suffering their first and only conference loss to the UTEP Miners (8-14, 6-4 C-USA) on Feb. 4.

Giddy Potts and Reggie Upshaw led the way in scoring for Middle Tennessee. Potts finished with 14 points, while Upshaw had 18. Upshaw bounces back from a scoreless performance against UTEP, and tagged on four rebounds on the night.

MTSU shot 40.9 percent from three-point range, versus 20 percent for Old Dominion.

Middle Tennessee took a 32-21 advantage into halftime. Nonetheless, the Monarchs fought hard in the second half -- scoring 30 points to MTSU’s 32 in the final 20 minutes.

Old Dominion had three players in double figures in scoring in Murfreesboro, though just six players scored for the Monarchs. B.J. Stith led the way for ODU with 17 points, followed by Ahmad Caver who finished with 13, and Trey Porter who had ten.

As you'll see below, Porter did so with authority.

Up next, Old Dominion will look to bounce back against the UAB Blazers (15-10, 8-4 C-USA), while the Blue Raiders will try adding another C-USA win versus Charlotte (11-12, 5-7 C-USA). Both contests take place this Saturday.