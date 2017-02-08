Middle Tennessee and Old Dominion Men's Basketball Teams Clash Live on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (20-4, 10-1 C-USA) will host the Old Dominion Monarchs (14-9, 7-4 C-USA) live on beIN SPORTS this Thursday at 8 PM ET. Both teams are coming off losses in Conference USA.

Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee fell for the first time in 2017 on Feb. 4, when they dropped a game to UTEP (8-14, 6-4 C-USA) on the road 57-54. Head coach Kermit Davis Jr.'s team had won ten straight C-USA games and held an unblemished league record before losing to the Miners.

The Blue Raiders have three players who average double figures in scoring.

JaCorey Williams leads the Blue Raiders with 17.5 points per game. Williams had 24 points in his last appearance on the hardwood. The senior ranks sixth in C-USA among scorers, and has managed to string together three straight double-doubles.

#BlueRaiders fall on the road at UTEP 57-54. JaCorey finished with another double-double (24 points & 10 rebounds). pic.twitter.com/CuEW3RucsD — MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) February 5, 2017

Junior Giddy Potts averages 15.3 ppg, and senior Reggie Upshaw averages 13.9 ppg.

The Blue Raiders rank 21st in Division I men’s basketball in average points allowed with 63.4.

Old Dominion

The Monarchs are coming off a 65-61 home loss to Florida Atlantic (8-13, 4-6 C-USA).

This team is led in scoring by Ahmad Caver, who averages 13 points per game, and is shooting 33.8 percent from the field. Caver averages 34.9 minutes of work per game. The sophomore from Atlanta, GA finished with 12 points against FAU. Caver ranks 21st in scoring among C-USA players.

Denzell Taylor leads this team in rebounding with an average of eight boards per game. Taylor ranks eighth in rebounding in C-USA.

What makes @ODUMBB stand out from the pack? We take a look #beINCOLLEGE pic.twitter.com/Pk3FU5qlgO — beIN COLLEGE SPORTS (@beINCOLLEGE) February 8, 2017

The Monarchs are also defensively stout, as they average just 61.1 points allowed per game – which ranks 6th nationally among D-I programs.