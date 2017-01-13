Middle Tenessee Remains Undefeated in C-USA Play With 69-57 Win Over Marshall

By Ryan Nelson (@TheRyanNelson_)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Middle Tennessee (14-3, 4-0 C-USA) picked up their fourth C-USA win over Marshall (11-7, 4-1 C-USA) on Thursday night 69-57 to remain undefeated in league play.

MTSU F JaCorey Williams made a layup with 9:37 left in the first half to give the Blue Raiders a 21-20 lead – a lead they would never give up.

MTSU's Effort and Depth

The Blue Raiders shot 40.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three-point range.

MTSU dominated Marshall on the glass. The Blue Raiders pulled down 58 boards, compared to just 25 for the Thundering Herd.

Blue Raiders F JaCorey Williams finished with a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) on the night. G Giddy Potts turned in 14 points of his own, and the freshman G Tyrik Dixon contributed 10 points off the bench. Dixon hit a couple of big time three-pointers – one of which came just before halftime to give MTSU a 37-29 advantage.

📝 @MT_MBB Pop Quiz



Was this...?

🅰️ A great pass & beautiful shot

🅱️ Luck

©️ All of the above



🎥 via: @beINCOLLEGE pic.twitter.com/tQXJ6OShBw — Conference USA (@Conference_USA) January 13, 2017

MTSU will carry this momentum into a Jan. 14 matchup with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. WKU has lost their last two C-USA matchups to Old Dominion and UAB.

Live by the Three, Die by the Three

Dan D’Antoni’s team is known for their propensity to shoot the three-ball. But the Thundering Herd struggled from deep on Thursday night.

Marshall went 5-19 as a team, shooting 26.3 percent from three-point land. The Thundering Herd entered this matchup ranked 6th nationally in scoring with 89.9 points per game.

Ryan Taylor, the C-USA Player of the Week and Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Taylor averaged 25.3 points per game and 13.3 rebounds per game over his previous three outings on the court.

Up next Marshall will face the UAB Blazers on Jan. 14.