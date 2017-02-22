Marshall Takes on Old Dominion Thursday Night in Primetime on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS

Old Dominion (16-10, 9-5 C-USA) hosts Marshall (15-12, 8-6 C-USA) in a Thursday night primetime matchup between two teams jockeying for position in the Conference USA standings. Tip-off is set for 8 PM ET.

Old Dominion

The Monarchs are known for being defensively stout. Old Dominion ranks fifth in the nation in points allowed with 60.8 per game. In their last performance on the hardwood, head coach Jeff Jones’ team gave up just 48 points in a win over Charlotte (11-14, 5-9 C-USA).

Ahmad Caver is a catalyst on offense for the Monarchs. Caver leads the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game. The sophomore also leads the team in assists (4.6 per game).

However, Caver is one of four Monarchs averaging double-digit points per game – Zoran Talley (12.0), B.J. Stith (10.3), and Brandan Smith (10.1).

Old Dominion is third in the C-USA standings behind Middle Tennessee (24-4, 14-1 C-USA) and Louisiana Tech (16-10, 9-5 C-USA). A win against Marshall would give the Monarchs three straight wins.

Marshall

On Feb. 27, 1968, the Thundering Herd scored 131 points against Old Dominion to claim the honor for most points in a single game in Marshall history. This record still stands today. The 2016-17 edition of the Thundering Herd, led by head coach Dan D’Antoni, can score in bunches as well.

Marshall ranks eighth in the nation in scoring with an average of 86.2 points per game. Marshall has five players who average double-digit scoring figures– Jon Elmore (20.1), Stevie Browning (15.2), Ryan Taylor (14.8), Austin Loop (11.1), and C.J. Burks (10.6).

The Herd are coming off a 97-86 loss to league-leading Middle Tennessee. Marshall are tied for fourth in the C-USA standings with Rice (18-9, 8-6 C-USA). A win on Thursday night would give Marshall their third win in their last four outings.

