LA Tech Picks Up Their Seventh Conference USA Win, Beats WKU at Home 76-67

RUSTON, LA -- The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-8, 7-3 C-USA) defeat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-12, 5-5 C-USA) at home 76-67 on Thursday night in the Thomas Assembly Center. The win ends a two-game skid for the Bulldogs, and snaps a two-game win streak for the Hilltoppers.

Thursday night saw the return of LA Tech G Jacobi Boykins, who was suspended for one game due to his involvement in a melee against the UAB Blazers on Jan. 26. Boykins responded with what seemed to be an effortless 25 points, and grabbed seven boards in the process.

Boykins wasn’t the lone Bulldog in double figures, as Derric Jean finished with 10 points, Omar Sherman scored 15, and Erik McCree had 14 points of his own on the night.

Usual WKU scoring threats Pancake Thomas and Que Johnson combined for just 14 points, scoring nine and five respectively. WKU F Justin Johnson scored 23 points for the Hilltoppers, and Hilltopper G Junior Lomomba finished with 10.

The Bulldogs sit three games back from the top of the C-USA standings, while the Hilltoppers are five games out from the lead. Middle Tennessee (20-3, 10-0 C-USA) is in first place, and is the only C-USA team with a perfect record in league play.

Up next for LA Tech, the Bulldogs take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (13-10, 6-4 C-USA) this Saturday at home. WKU will also be in action this Saturday, as the Hilltoppers face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-15, 4-6 C-USA) on the road.