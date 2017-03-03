INSTANT CLASSIC: Old Dominion Wins on the Road in El Paso to Defeat UTEP 62-61
The Monarchs secure the third overall seed in Conference USA Tournament with the win.
Old Dominion's Zoran Talley made two clutch free throws at the charity stripe to secure the victory. Talley bounced back from an 0-9 performance against Western Kentucky with 17 points against the Miners on Thursday night. B.J. Stith also hit double-digit scoring figures for the Monarchs with 12 points.
Monarch star Ahmad Caver had just six points on the night, with all of his points coming from a couple of made 3-pointers.
Four UTEP Miners had double-digit scoring performances -- Omega Harris (14), Trey Touchet (12), Dominic Artis (11), and Paul Thomas (10). Harris caught fire late in the second half, and gave UTEP a 61-58 lead with under a minute left in regulation.
Despite tonight's loss, UTEP could still secure a first round bye with a win over Charlotte on Saturday. However, if UTEP loses to the 49ers, and Rice defeats Western Kentucky this weekend, the Owls would claim the fourth overall seed and a first-round bye.
The C-USA men's basketball tournament takes place March 8–11 in Birmingham, Alabama, in Legacy Arena.