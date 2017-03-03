INSTANT CLASSIC: Old Dominion Wins on the Road in El Paso to Defeat UTEP 62-61

beIN SPORTS

EL PASO, TX -- Old Dominion escapes El Paso with a 62-61 win over UTEP in dramatic fashion. The win secures the third overall seed in the Conference USA tournament and a first-round bye for the Monarchs.

The Miners appeared to have won the game on a tipped offensive board by Matt Willms. But officials reversed the call on the floor after reviewing the play at the monitor, citing issues with the clock.

Tough loss for @UTEP_MBB. @ODUMBB escapes El Paso with a 62-61 win. #beINCOLLEGE pic.twitter.com/wUscZ1BHmQ — beIN COLLEGE SPORTS (@beINCOLLEGE) March 3, 2017 Old Dominion's Zoran Talley made two clutch free throws at the charity stripe to secure the victory. Talley bounced back from an 0-9 performance against Western Kentucky with 17 points against the Miners on Thursday night. B.J. Stith also hit double-digit scoring figures for the Monarchs with 12 points. Monarch star Ahmad Caver had just six points on the night, with all of his points coming from a couple of made 3-pointers.

Ahmad Caver pulls up from deeeep and nails the 3. @ODUMBB #beINCOLLEGE pic.twitter.com/JpP3PMS4RV — beIN COLLEGE SPORTS (@beINCOLLEGE) March 3, 2017 Four UTEP Miners had double-digit scoring performances -- Omega Harris (14), Trey Touchet (12), Dominic Artis (11), and Paul Thomas (10). Harris caught fire late in the second half, and gave UTEP a 61-58 lead with under a minute left in regulation.