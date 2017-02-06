Gonzaga No. 1 For Back-to-Back Weeks in the AP Top 25

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-0) are the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for the second consecutive week. The Bulldogs are ranked ahead of No. 2 Villanova (22-2), No. 3 Kansas (20-3), No. 4 Louisville (19-4), and No. 5 Oregon (21-3).

Villanova received six first-place votes from the 65-member media panel who determines the poll’s rankings. The Wildcats were the only other team to receive votes for the No. 1 ranking.

No. 8 North Carolina (21-4) and No. 10 UCLA (21-3) jump into the top ten after being ranked 12 and 11 respectively.

No. 15 Kentucky (18-5) slid seven spots from No. 8 after an 88-66 road loss to the Florida Gators. No. 17 Florida jumps seven spots from No. 24 after the home win.

Week 14 welcomes two new teams to the AP Top 25 poll, in No. 24 Xavier (17-6) and No. 25 SMU (20-4).

Week 14 AP Top 25

Gonzaga (59) Villanova (6) Kansas Louisville Oregon Baylor Wisconsin North Carolina Arizona UCLA Cincinnati Virginia West Virginia Florida State Kentucky Purdue Florida Duke South Carolina Saint Mary’s (Cal) Maryland Butler Creighton Xavier SMU

(##) Number of first-place votes

Outside looking in

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1

Week 14 Ranked Matchups

Monday

No. 4 Louisville (19-4, 7-3 ACC) at No. 12 Virginia (17-5, 7-3 ACC), 7 PM ET

Thursday

No. 8 North Carolina (21-4, 9-2 ACC) at No. 18 Duke (18-5, 6-4 ACC), 8 PM ET

No. 5 Oregon (21-3, 10-1 Pac-12) at No. 10 UCLA (21-3, 8-3 Pac-12), 10 PM ET

Saturday

No. 2 Villanova (22-2, 9-2 Big East) at No. 24 Xavier (17-6, 7-3 Big East), 2:30 PM ET

No. 1 Gonzaga (24-0, 12-0 WCC) at No. 20 Saint Mary's (21-2, 11-1 WCC), 8:15 PM ET

Sunday

No. 11 Cinicantti (21-2, 10-0 American) at No. 25 SMU (20-4, 10-1 American), 4 PM ET