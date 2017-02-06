Gonzaga No. 1 For Back-to-Back Weeks in the AP Top 25
The Bulldogs are the lone undefeated team in Division I men's basketball.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-0) are the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for the second consecutive week. The Bulldogs are ranked ahead of No. 2 Villanova (22-2), No. 3 Kansas (20-3), No. 4 Louisville (19-4), and No. 5 Oregon (21-3).
Villanova received six first-place votes from the 65-member media panel who determines the poll’s rankings. The Wildcats were the only other team to receive votes for the No. 1 ranking.
No. 8 North Carolina (21-4) and No. 10 UCLA (21-3) jump into the top ten after being ranked 12 and 11 respectively.
No. 15 Kentucky (18-5) slid seven spots from No. 8 after an 88-66 road loss to the Florida Gators. No. 17 Florida jumps seven spots from No. 24 after the home win.
Week 14 welcomes two new teams to the AP Top 25 poll, in No. 24 Xavier (17-6) and No. 25 SMU (20-4).
Week 14 AP Top 25
- Gonzaga (59)
- Villanova (6)
- Kansas
- Louisville
- Oregon
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- North Carolina
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Cincinnati
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Purdue
- Florida
- Duke
- South Carolina
- Saint Mary’s (Cal)
- Maryland
- Butler
- Creighton
- Xavier
- SMU
(##) Number of first-place votes
Outside looking in
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1
Week 14 Ranked Matchups
Monday
No. 4 Louisville (19-4, 7-3 ACC) at No. 12 Virginia (17-5, 7-3 ACC), 7 PM ET
Thursday
No. 8 North Carolina (21-4, 9-2 ACC) at No. 18 Duke (18-5, 6-4 ACC), 8 PM ET
No. 5 Oregon (21-3, 10-1 Pac-12) at No. 10 UCLA (21-3, 8-3 Pac-12), 10 PM ET
Saturday
No. 2 Villanova (22-2, 9-2 Big East) at No. 24 Xavier (17-6, 7-3 Big East), 2:30 PM ET
No. 1 Gonzaga (24-0, 12-0 WCC) at No. 20 Saint Mary's (21-2, 11-1 WCC), 8:15 PM ET
Sunday
No. 11 Cinicantti (21-2, 10-0 American) at No. 25 SMU (20-4, 10-1 American), 4 PM ET