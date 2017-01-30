College Basketball
(Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

Gonzaga is your new No. 1 in the Week 13 AP Top 25

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the second time in school history.

Gonzaga (22-0), the lone undefeated team in Division I is your new No. 1 in the AP Poll. The Zags achieve a No. 1 overall ranking for the second time in school history. Gonzaga was last No. 1 in the 2012-13 season.

Seven of the top ten teams in the poll fell in Week 10, including Kansas (19-2) and Villanova (20-2).

Gonzaga received 46 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel who determines the poll on Monday. No. 2 Baylor (20-1), No. 3 Kansas (19-2), and No. 4 Villanova (20-2) also received first-place votes. No. 5 Arizona (20-2) completes the top five.

No. 7 West Virginia (17-4) made a massive jump from No. 18. The Mountaineers defeated the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas A&M Aggies in Week 12.

No. 15 Florida State (18-4) fell from No. 6 after losing to Georgia Tech and Syracuse. The Seminoles had achieved their highest ranking since 1993.

No. 16 Butler (18-4) slid several spots from No. 11 after losing to Georgetown over the weekend.

The ACC is the best represented conference in the Week 13 poll with six teams (No. 6 Louisville (18-4), No. 9 Virginia (16-4), No. 12 North Carolina (19-4), No. 15 Florida State (18-4), No. 20 Notre Dame (17-5), No 21 Duke (16-5)).

AP Top 25

  1. Gonzaga (46)
  2. Baylor (6)
  3. Kansas (9)
  4. Villanova (4)
  5. Arizona
  6. Louisville
  7. West Virginia
  8. Kentucky
  9. Virginia
  10. Wisconsin
  11. UCLA
  12. North Carolina
  13. Oregon
  14. Cincinnati
  15. Florida State
  16. Butler
  17. Maryland
  18. Saint Mary’s (Cal.)
  19. South Carolina
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Duke
  22. Creighton
  23. Purdue
  24. Florida
  25. Northwestern

(##) Number of first-place votes

Outside looking in

Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita State 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Iowa State 1, Utah 1

Week 13 Top 25 Matchups 

Monday 

No. 21 Duke (16-5, 4-4 ACC) at No. 20 Notre Dame (17-5, 6-3 ACC), 7 PM ET 

Tuesday 

No. 22 Creighton (19-3, 6-3 Big East) at No. 16 Butler (18-4, 7-3 Big East) 7 PM ET 

Wednesday 

No. 25 Northwestern (18-4, 7-2 Big Ten) at No. 23 Purdue (17-5, 6-3 Big Ten), 8:30 PM ET 

No. 2 Baylor (20-1, 7-1 Big 12) at No. 3 Kansas (19-2, 7-1 Big 12), 9 PM ET 

Saturday 

No. 23 Purdue (17-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at No. 17 Maryland (19-2, 7-1 Big Ten), 12 PM ET 

No. 5 Arizona (20-2, 9-0 Pac-12) at No 13 Oregon (19-3, 8-1 Pac-12), 4 PM ET 

No. 20 Notre Dame (17-5, 6-3 ACC) at No. 12 North Carolina (19-4, 7-2 ACC), 6 PM ET 

No. 8 Kentucky (17-4, 7-1 SEC) at No. 24 Florida (16-5, 6-2 SEC), 8:15 PM ET 

 
